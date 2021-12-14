Maampaahi Song from Sibi Sathyaraj’s Maayon Out

Senior actor Sathyaraj’s son, Sibi Sathyaraj is eagerly awaiting the release of Maayon. After the super success of the teaser, the makers have unveiled a new song from the film’s audio album. The song is titled Maamhaapi and it is receiving a rousing response from the audience.

Ilayaraaja’s composition of the song is of top notch quality. The film is directed by Kishore S and produced by Double Meaning Productions. Arun Mozhi Manickam is bankrolling the project and he is also providing the screenplay.

The song Maamhaapi is unveiled in Tamil and Telugu languages and it powered by a splendid tune and impactful lyrics. The vocal renditions are of elite quality as well. The Tamil version of the song was released recently and it had garnered over 1 million views already and is still going strong. Ram Prasad is handling the cinematography. More promotional material will be unveiled in the next few days.