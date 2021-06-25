MAA Elections: Top Celebrities Jump Into The Fray

Looks like the preparations for Movie Artists Association elections have begun earlier than expected. The MAA elections will be held in the month of September which is still two months away. But, Telugu stars have started their own campaigns.

For those who joined late to the story, there are four celebrities-- Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Hema, who are competing for the president's post.

Before Prakash Raj came into the scene, there were only two candidates--Vishnu Manchu and Jeevitha Rajasekhar. Things have heated up in MAA elections with Prakash Raj's entry. On the other hand, rumors are also doing the rounds that Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is also showing keen interest to contest in MAA elections.

If you are thinking, he is really contesting for elections, then, you are mistaken. According to our trusted sources, Kalyan Ram has denied the rumors about his participation in MAA elections. He is believed to have said that he is not contesting MAA elections, as he is busy with a couple of films. It is for the first time in the history of MAA, there's so much competition for the president post. It remains to be seen who will become MAA president this year.