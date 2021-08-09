MAA Elections: Naresh Gives Fitting Reply to Hema's Comments

After the Movie Artists’ Association (MAA) has released its re-election campaign, there are frequent disturbances among the members. Recently, actress Hema made some shocking allegations against actor Naresh, who is the current MAA president. She told that Naresh wanted to postpone the elections so that he could maintain his position of power. The current panel has been criticised for squandering its whole budget without making a single rupee.

Learning about these remarks, Naresh responded to the media with MAA general secretary Jeevitha Rajashekar. Naresh said, “We all are shocked by Hema’s remarks, Not only me, even MAA executive members are also stunned by the way she spoke.”

Naresh also commented that Hema violated MAA presidential code of conduct and we have already reported to MAA disciplinary committee about this. We expect that the committee will take appropriate action on her comments, he added.

He further clarified that MAA elections were kept on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Naresh said, “MAA elections will be held at that time when the conditions are favourable in the state.”

Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevita Rajasekhar, Hema and CVL Narasimha Rao are in the presidential election ring this time. Hema is said to have declared that she is running for president this time in response to the wishes of all those who voted for her in previous elections.