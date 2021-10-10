MAA Elections: Manchu Vishnu Should Learn Telugu First, Says Naga Babu

MAA Elections 2021: Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 is the topic of discussion. Today, the voting process took place and the results will be announced soon. Tollywood senior actor Prakash Raj is on the list of the presidential post along with Manchu Vishnu son of Manchu Mohan Babu. We have seen artists' arguments and fightings over petty issues.

For every two years, MAA elections will take place. Naresh was elected as the president of MAA in 2019. We have seen many controversies since the last association elections. The MAA has been split into two factions, one headed by Naresh and the other by Jeevitha. Now, in MAA elections 2021, Jeevitha has extended her support to Prakash Raj whereas Naresh is supporting Manchu Vishnu.

The entire Mega family extended their support to Prakash Raj. Ever since, Prakash Raj has announced his panel, Mega hero, Naga Babu is not leaving any stone unturned to pass comments on the opposite panel. Recently, Naga Babu said that Prakash Raj is having enough knowledge and he knows how to deal with the issues. He further stated that Prakash Raj has the power to fight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naga Babu reacted over Prakash Raj an outsider comment and he said that if a test in Telugu is conducted for both Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj, then Vishnu would hardly get pass marks, he further added that Manchu Vishnu should learn Telugu first.

Now coming to the netizens' reaction on who is going to win the presidential post, then most of them are saying that Manchu Vishnu would win the president post. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.