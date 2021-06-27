MAA Elections: Another Tollywood Actor To Enter The Ring

The date for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 is yet to be announced but we are hearing a lot about it. The number of people competing for the post of MAA President is increasing. Prakash Raj, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Hema and Manchu Vishnu are in the list and now the latest to join is CVL Narasimha Rao. On Sunday, he announced that he is going to contest as an independent candidate. He said that he is going to work hard for the development of MAA.

CVL Narasimha Rao is an Indian film maker and actor, who has worked predominantly in Telugu movie industry. CVL Narasimha has worked in super hit films like Godavari, Andhala Rakshashi, 90 ML, Naandhi, Check, etc. He was seen in Naandhi in the year 2021.

Prakash Raj's panel was titled 'CineMAA Bidddalu' and the panel includes Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Benerjee, Sai Kumar, Tanish, Pragathi, Anasuya, Sana, Siva Reddy, Bhupal, Tarzan, Suresh Kondeti, Khayyum, Anitha Chowdary, Sudha, Ajay, Nagiveedu, Brahmaji, Ravi Prakash, Samir, Uttej, Bandla Ganesh, Edida Sriram, Sudigali Sudheer, Govinda Rao, and Sridhar Rao.