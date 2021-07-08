MAA Elections 2021: Naresh Satire On Prakash Raj's Tweet

Looks like things are getting heated up in Tollywood because of MAA elections. Every year, the Movie Artiste Association(MAA) conducts the elections for president posts.

Like never before, there are several actors are competing for the 2021 president post. Actors like Manchu Vishnu, Prakash Raj, Hema and Jeevitha Rajasekhar are competing for the presidential post. It's hard to guess who will win this time. Recently, Veteran actor Murali Mohan has announced that there will be no MAA elections this year.

They will be electing MAA president Unanimously. Now, the strong competitor Prakash Raj has tweeted, when are elections with a hashtag Justasking. Veteran actor Naresh has given a befitting reply to Prakash Raj's tweet.

Naresh's tweets read as " We thought of discussing MAA elections in general body meeting, but we couldn't do it as it got postponed due to the pandemic. Looking at the current scenario, we have discussed to conduct MAA Elections in September. We also mailed you a copy. Now, What's the point of asking the same question. He requested to wait for some time until they get a new mail or update about MAA elections. Naresh also attached the mail which was sent to Prakash Raj on April 12, 2021. Now, Naresh's counter reply to Prakash Raj has become a hot topic on social media.