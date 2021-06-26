MAA Elections 2021: Naresh Hurt By Nagababu's Comments

Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 elections are going to take place in the month of September. Senior actor Prakash Raj is in the fray for the presidential post. Prakash Raj also announced the names of the panel members who will contest in the elections for the different positions of Tollywood’s artists’ association. CineMAA Biddalu panel includes Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Benerjee, Sai Kumar, Tanish, Pragathi, Ravi Prakash, Samir, Uttej, Bandla Ganesh, Edida Sriram, Siva Reddy, Bhupal, Tarzan, Suresh Kondeti, Anasuya, Sana, Anitha Chowdary, Sudha, Ajay, Nagiveedu, Brahmaji, Khayyum, Sudigali Sudheer, Govinda Rao, and Sridhar Rao.

In the press meet, VK Naresh, the current president of MAA paid tributes to senior journalist, actor, TNR. In the press meet, he said that Prakash Raj is one of his best friends and one day, he called him and said that he is going to contest in the elections. He said that he is going to welcome any one who wins the elections.

He added that Manchu Vishnu, the son of Manchu Mohan Babu knows the problems of the people and helped many people. He further added that he has been associated with MAA from the last six years. Chiranjeevi, Murali Mohan, Mohan Babu, Krishnam Raju , Krishna and many other stars have moved the industry from Madras to Hyderabad. He said that all the senior stars wanted the young generation to be under one roof and established MAA.

Naresh said that anyone can conduct pressmeets and anyone can attend the meetings. He said that he felt sad for Nagababu's words in yesterday's press meet. Nagababu said that MAA faded away in the last four years. Naresh added that Nagababu shouldn't say these words according to the rules. He said that he will not speak about local or non local issues. He said that till date 728 people have applied for life insurance. Naresh further added that Rs. 3 lakh has been given to the family members of the deceased cinema artist. He indirectly said that Prakash Raj doesn't even know about how many members will be there in MAA.