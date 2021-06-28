MAA Elections 2021: Manchu Vishnu Writes An Open Letter To Industry Colleagues

Actor Manchu Vishnu is all set to compete in MAA elections. He has filed his nomination for president's post in MAA elections. Several actors like Prakash Raj, Jeevitha and Hema are also competing for MAA president.

The Movie Artists Association elections will be held in September and they are yet to announce the date of the election, which is expected to be out in a couple of days from now.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu has written an open letter to his colleagues.



It is an honor for me to say that I am filing my nomination for the post of MAA President.

I was born into the film industry. I grew up in the Telugu Film industry. Nobody can feel and empathize with the Telugu film fraternity like the true son of the soil. Growing up in a household that was always buzzing with the notes of Telugu cinema, I have the firsthand insiders feel and knowledge of our industry. My family and I are indebted to the film industry, and I feel that I should do my bit of service to my fraternity. During my stint as the Executive vice president of MAA a couple of terms ago, I had pledged 25% of the MAA building fund, from my earnings. I was able to suggest a couple reforms then and they were successfully implemented. I keenly observed the functions of MAA and learnt what to do and what not to do.