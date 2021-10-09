Maa Elections 2021 Date, Time, Venue And Top Contenders

MAA Elections 2021: The entire film fraternity is gearing up for the elections to pick the president of Movie Artists Association (MAA). While there is a lot of controversy already floating over the candidates contesting the elections, the event has also generated a lot of buzz among fans as also celebrities.

Hyderabad is gearing up for the hugely waited MAA Elections. The elections will take place the premises of the famous Jubilee Public School in Jubilee Hills road No.71. The polling will be conducted between 8am to 2pm on October 10, Sunday at the above mentioned venue.

There will be three rooms and 12 polling booths. Four members can cast their vote at once. The Hyderabad police has made elaborate arrangements for the elections to Movie Artists Association (MAA).

It is being learned that three platoons will be used for police bandobast of which one will be the women force. Some 883 members are expected to cast their votes in MAA elections 2021 which will be held tomorrow.

It is known that the two top contenders for MAA President post are yesteryear actor Mohan Babu's son Manchu Vishnu and senior Tollywood actor Prakash Raj. The two have indulged in a war of words ever since they took the plunge. Besides, they also announced their panels as also the manifesto ahead of MAA elections.

It would be interesting to see who would win the MAA election.