MAA Elections 2021: Another Tollywood Actor Throws His Hat in The Ring

The preparations for MAA presidential elections are in full swing. The election heat seems to have reached its peak with new players entering the fray every day to the contestant for the presidency.

So far, senior actors Prakash Raj, CVL Narasimha Rao, young hero Manchu Vishnu, senior actresses Jeevita Rajasekhar and Hema have announced that they are contesting and now, we hear that another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring. As per the latest buzz, O. Kalyan is also reportedly wanting to test his luck in the contest.

He is expected to make an official announcement at a press conference on Tuesday. When it comes to candidates contesting MAA elections 2021—Prakash Raj, who is well focused on MAA elections from the beginning, announced the details of his panel members. Jayasudha, Srikanth, Anchor Anasuya, Bandla Ganesh, Sudigali Sudhir, Brahmaji, Saikumar and a total of 27 people are on the panel. Mega Brother Nagababu also revealed that he was supporting Prakash Raj. With this, there is a discussion that Chiranjeevi's decision will be his too.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu posted an open letter, saying that he was indebted to the film industry for his progress and would serve the film industry. Actress Hema, who wants to contest for the post of treasurer, said that she had entered the race as per her wish. However, it is not yet clear who is supporting her. There are rumours that Nandamuri Balakrishna is supporting Jeevita Rajasekhar. Narasimha Rao said that he wants justice to be done to Telugus in the film in terms of opportunities. He also brought a new proposal to split 'Maa' into two sections. It remains to be seen who will support him.

Elections for MAA association, which has less than a thousand members, will be held in September. And how many more names will appear on the screen by then. Will the number of competitors increase? Who will the star heroes support in Tollywood? Where will these politics end? It has become a hot topic of discussion in Telugu states.