MAA Elections 2021: After Hema, Sai Kumar Announces Interest

This time, Movie Artists Association MAA elections is witnessing a lot of drama. The election for president, general secretary posts and other will happen soon. Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj are contesting the elections besides Hema and Jeevitha. Earlier, Jeevitha Rajashekar surprised everyone by jumping into the fray. Now, Sai Kumar has also joined the list. It seems that Sai Kumar has not got his due and thus contesting this elections to get a post which suits his experience.

Currently, there are three candidates who are gearing up for MAA president's position, but there is no clarity on whose side Sai Kumar is currently on. And buzz is going around that Hema too may step forward to join the MAA president's election. So let's wait and watch who is going to win the election this time.