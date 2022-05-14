Ma Ma Ma Ma Ma Maheesaaa, the Eternal Reformer!

Being preachy is not an easy and convincing job, especially on serious subjects and that too, in commercial movie format.

Only Prince Maheesaa can pull it off snugly!!

Whether it's the adoption of Villages in Srimanthudu; Touching farmers' issues in Maharshi, braving the political storm in Bharat Ane Nenu, highlighting the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in Sarileru Neekevaru or pointing to the flaws in the Banking system and empathising with the middle class who struggle after taking hand loans in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, while reforming the antagonist....only Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu can do it.

Treat to watch Maheesa with his impeccable comic timing matched ably by Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore.

One of the very few heroes, whose movies you can watch with your families, without batting an eyelid!!

Good one time watch this Burripalem Bullodu !!

By Satya Pamula



Also Read: Bigg Boss Non Stop: Akhil Hired PRs on Social Media?