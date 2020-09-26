Megastar Chiranjeevi has a huge fan following in different parts of the country. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with the flick ‘Acharya’. Koratala Siva is the captain of the ship. The shoot of the movie is pending and the makers are planning to kickstart it by the end of this year.



Chiranjeevi had plans of working with Sujeeth after ‘Acharya’, the Telugu remake of much-acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. However, Sujeeth has been replaced with VV Vinayak. There were many speculations that Chiranjeevi wasn’t interested to work with Sujeeth as his last film ‘Saaho’ failed miserably at the box office. The reason behind Sujeeth's replacement is revealed by Chiranjeevi. ‘

Sye Raa’ actor rubbishes all the rumours.Chiranjeevi stated to a leading tabloid that, "Sujeeth came to him after his marriage and requested him to excuse him as he was unable to concentrate on the project and decided to leave it. And I agreed.” He also confirmed that VV Vinayak has indeed stepped into the project.

Chiranjeevi will reprise the role of Mohan Lal in the film. The movie is going to be produced by Ram Charan. The film is expected to go on floors sometime next year.