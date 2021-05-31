Love You More Than You Will Ever Know Nanna: Mahesh Babu on Krishna's Birthday

Looks like this year us going to be a very tough year for Mahesh Babu, as they lost their dearest friend Journalist and PRO BA Raju. Mahesh Babu family had a special connection with BA Raju, as the latter promoted all of our beloved actor's films extensively. Every year, Mahesh Babu would reveal something about his film on the occasion of his father Superstar Krishna’s birthday.

This year, Mahesh Babu happens to have skipped the ritual as it marks the 11th day of BA Raju's passing. Raju's family will be holding a ceremony in his name. Mahesh Babu is believed to have dropped all the birthday plans of Krishna this year.

Mahesh Babu wished his father with some beautiful lines. He wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday Nanna. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you’ll ever know with three black heart emojis”. Check out the tweet:

Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mm3J0OA8by — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which is slated for release next year during Sankranthi. The makers are yet to lock the release date of the film. The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, Keerthy Suresh would feature as the female lead in the film opposite Mahesh Babu.