Love Today Telugu: Here Are The Latest Collections

Director Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today has become a topic of discussion on social media ever since it opened in theatres. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

It has been nine days since the Telugu version was released in theatres.

The film collected Rs 12 cr plus gross at the box office. Its share is said to be Rs 6.20 cr. According to reports, the makers have made a profit of Rs 3.20 cr only from Telugu. The rom-com is a clean hit in Telugu.

Love Today is produced by Kalapathi under AGS Entertainment. Starring Ivana and Rao Ramesh as the heroine and her father, it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil this year.

Also Read: Love Today Telugu OTT Gets Delayed: Deets Inside

