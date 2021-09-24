Naga Chaitanya's Love Story Full Movie Leaked For HD Download on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram

The most awaited and exciting movie featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi—Love Story has finally hit the box office. Love Story is a romantic drama written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic situation in the state. The soundtrack is composed by Pawan Ch, a student of AR Rahman music school. The audience has loved the music track in Love Story.

The movie has been getting positive reviews from audience and critics alike. We can see Naga Chaitanya speaking the Telangana dialect in the film. Unfortunately, Love Story has reportedly got leaked and pirated copies of the movie are said to be out. Love Story is a movie that you feel only on the big screen. Piracy is not to be encouraged. Enjoy Love Story only in theatres or wait for it to be released digitally. If you learn about pirated copies of any new releases being circulated online, report them to the cyber cell. You could even send a message to the filmmaker on their official Twitter handle.