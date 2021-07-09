Love Story Makers Rejects 10 OTT Offers

Akkineni Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming Tollywood flick Love Story is one of the most awaited releases of this year. The film has been in the news since its inception. Audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens.

Recently, the Telangana Film Chamber Of Commerce held a press meet to appeal to the filmmakers against releasing new films in OTT. The exhibitors appealed to the producers not to release their films on OTT.

The makers requested them to wait until October 31, 2021. One of the producers of the movie Love Story, Sunil Naranga stated that, "We have received ten massive offers from OTT, but I'm still waiting to release the film only in theatres." The makers are in no mood to release the film in OTT. They are waiting to release the movie Love Story only in theatres.

The film is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. It is produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.