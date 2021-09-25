Love Story First Day Box Office in Nizam, Ceeded Areawise Collections

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is riding high on the success of his recently released film, 'Love Story'. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and audience alike. Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is the first film to release in theatres post second wave and also rake in massive collections at the box office. The film is all set to enter into the profit zone by the end of this week Talking about the first-day collections, Love Story has earned Rs 10.20 cr at the worldwide box office. Check out the area-wise collections of the film in detail:

Love Story Day 1 World Wide Collections

Nizam: 3.1 C

Ceeded: 1.07 C

UA: 84 lakhs

East Godavari: 48 lakhs (14L hires)

West Godavari: 55 lakhs (24L hires)

Guntur: 59 lakhs (16L hires)

Krishna: 32 lakhs

Nellore: 26 lakhs

AP and TS :- 7.21 Cr

US, KA and others 3 C

WW 10.21C share