Love Story First Day Collections: Sekhar Kammula Movie Gets Massive Opening

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story has passed the audience test with flying colours. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. On the very first day, the film is said to have raked in big bucks at the box office after the movie played to packed Theatres. The opening day collections of the film are massive.

This has not only made the makers happy but also brought new hope to the other Telugu filmmakers to release their films in movie halls. Not only Akkineni fans, all movie buffs have liked Sekhar Kammula's Love Story.

Talking about the box collections of Love Story, the film has managed to earn around 10.21 cr share on opening day at the box office. It is worth mentioning here that Love Story has crossed half a million mark at the USA box office.

The film's business is only expected to pick up rocky in the coming days. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi, Rajeev Kankala are seen in key roles.