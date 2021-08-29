HYDERABAD: The toast of the town was shuttler PV Sindhu who earned India’s bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics recently and was honoured by Megastar Chiranjeevi at his home recently. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan called in several sports and Tollywood celebrities apart from the entire Mega clan who attended the party hosted for the badminton superstar PV Sindhu. Our Icon star Allu Arjun was missing though as he was busy shooting for the movie Pushpa.

Chiranjeevi's family members including Surekha, Srija, Sushmitha, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Sai Dharam Tej, his brother Vaishnav Tej, Varun Tej, Surekha, Allu Aravind and his wife, Sharwanand, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Radhika Sarathkumar, T Subbarami Reddy and other Tollywood celebrities were present. From the sports field former Indian Cricket captain Mohd Azharuddin, Chamudeswaranath and others attended the celebrations. PV Sindhu who was accompanied by her parents expressed her gratitude to Chiranjeevi and his family for their wonderful reception which was held on August 20th at the Megastar’s palatial home in Jubilee Hills.

Chiranjeevi shared the video on his Instagram and wrote "It is a great pleasure to honour our PV Sindhu, who has won medals at the Olympics twice in a row. #Salute#PVSindhuOurPride."

