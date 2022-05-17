Look What Mahesh Daughter Sitara Said After Watching SVP

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is going great guns at the box office and already collected more than 150 Crore. The Ma Ma Mass Celebrations of the movie happened in Kurnool on Monday. A massive crowd has turned out for the event making the venue resemble a human sea. The event has been attended by the whole unit.

Speaking at the event, Superstar Mahesh Babu said, "I came to Kurnool during the filming of 'Okkadu'. Happy to be coming back now. I was very happy when the producers told me that we were celebrating the success of this film here. I did not expect so many people to come to this event. If there is a function, it should take place in Rayalaseema. A heartfelt thank you for your admiration. Immediately after watching the movie, Gautham gave me a shake-hand and hugged me. "You did well in this movie, Dad," Sitara complimented. "This movie will be a bigger hit than Pokiri and Dookudu," said my father. All this credit goes to director Parasuram. We've had a lot of trouble for two years due to COVID and Lockdown. All that has disappeared with the overwhelming response. Thanks to the technicians and producers who worked on this film. Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani have brought something new to the film. 'Kalavathi' song provided by Thaman has become an Anthem".

Director Parasuram was a happy man, he said, "I came to the industry after watching Okkadu and wanted to become a director. Directing Mahesh and having the film's success meet in Kurnool is a lifetime gift to me. It is a small word to say thanks to him. I cannot put into words how much I love him. I said I would give a good movie to him. I am very happy to have lived up to the promise with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. I thank music Director Thaman, DOP Madhie, Editor Marthand K Venkatesh, Anantha Sriram, Direction Department, Production Team Chandu, Raju, Shekhar, and all. Special thanks to Naveen Garu, Ravi Garu, Gopi Garu, Ram Garu, and Namratha garu on behalf of GMB Entertainment for making SVP a grand success. Thanks to the audience who made this movie such a solid success".

Music director Thaman is so excited about the success, that he said, "Mahesh Babu's figure is class but the collections that come to his movies are mass. Anantha Sriram provided the lyrics for the film. Producers Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravishankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta made excellent contributions. I will give the credit of this album to the director Parasuram. I would not have made such a great album otherwise. His love on Mahesh Babu can be witnessed in the songs. He is the reason for this success. The energy he filled was not ordinary. Keyboards would burst when playing music. There is so much energy in him. Our journey began with Dookudu. He is increasing range with every single film. Thanks to the audience for giving such a big success".

