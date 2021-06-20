Look What Gautam Kitchlu Gifted Kajal Aggarwal On Birthday

Tollywood heroine Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her first birthday after her wedding on Saturday. Gautam Kitchlu wished his dearest wife by sharing an adorable video. In the video, one could see Gautam and Kajal's photos together. He captioned the video, "Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your 'me time' so that you can have more 'us' time. It's about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is....about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while." Gautam's message was loved by all and sundry and his public declaration of love was simply superb. Many netizens commented on the post. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

The wedding of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu took place on October 2020. The wedding took place amidst close friends and family members.

A few days ago, Gautam shared a picture on his Instagram and captioned it as, "This picture is perfect, right? It was taken during our engagement last June when we were all completely unaware of what was to unfold next. Fast forward to today, everything is NOT PERFECT. Each of us has someone we know who's in isolation, ailing, fighting for their life or grieving for a loved one."

He also added that, "Someone who's answering calls for help and trying to do what best they can do in a situation like this. Someone who's cooking meals for a stranger. Someone who's donating plasma to save lives of people they aren’t friends with on social media. We're each trying to be there for one another offline and online. This too shall pass sooner or later, but today we're going to applaud those perfectly beautiful 'someones' who have come together to make a difference."