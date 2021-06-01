Look What Bigg Boss Contestant Samrat Reddy is Doing in Lockdown

Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows on Indian television. All the contestants who take part in the game show earn good fame and name. After the show, people start to recognising them using the Bigg Boss tag. All eyes will be watching them.

Now, one Bigg Boss contestant is back in the news. He is none other than Samrat Reddy, who recently got married to Sri Likhitha for the second time. Now and then, he keeps sharing every update with his fans and followers.

Due to lockdown, Samrat Reddy is locked up in the house. Do you know, what he is doing? He seems to be busy with the painting of his house. We are not saying this, Samrat Reddy has revealed about it himself in a latest video she has shared via Instagram. Check out this video: