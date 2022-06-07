Look How Celebrities Reacted to Samantha's Bikini Photo

Gorgeous beauty Samantha has become the most sought-after actress in Hindi after her debut in web series—The Family Man season 2. Now a days, Samantha has been mostly spotted in Mumbai with Bollywood actors. Recently, Samantha collaborated with Ranveer Singh for an ad shoot. Samantha shared a picture from the sets and called him "The sweetest ever".

Even before the buzz surrounding the Samantha's picture with Ranveer Singh is fresh, Samantha has shared another hot picture with her fans and followers.

The actress looks damn sexy in a yellow bikini. The comments section is filled with a lot of emojis. for the unversed, several celebrities have reacted to Samantha's bikini pic with heart and fire emojis. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Lakshmi Manchu, Ruhani Sharma, Sadhna Singh, Samyukhtha Hegde among others have showered love on Sam's pic.

However, Samyukhtha Hegde's comment grabbed the audience attention. She wrote saying, somebody please call the fire brigade.

Here's a screenshot of Celebrity reactions to Samantha's latest photoshoot:

On the work front, Samantha has a slew of films lined up including Yashoda, Kushi and Shaakuntalam. She was last seen in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film did decent business at the box office.

Also Read: Vikram Day 4 Collections: Kamal Movie Total Gross at Box Office

