Locals Pelt Stones At Rakul Preet On Movie Sets in Dhanipur

Gorgeous actress Rakul Preet is currently shooting for her forthcoming film 'Attack'. She will be sharing screen space with John Abraham in Attack. It is being directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. Recently, the makers of the movie have announced the release date of Attack. The film will be hitting the screens on August 15, 2021.

Only a few months left for the release date and the makers are yet to shoot major portions of the film. They have started a new schedule at Dhanipur. The shooting got halted as the local people pelting stones at them. They started making noise and some miscreants also started hurling abuses. The makers of the movie have informed the police about the situation. The villagers fled after Police intervened and the crew continued with the shoot.