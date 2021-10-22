Little Known Telugu Actress Bags Mahesh Babu Movie, Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the leading stars in Tollywood. He is missing from action for a while due to the pandemic. If pandemic or lockdown wouldn't happen, by this time, we would have caught up with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata in theatres.

Mahesh Babu is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The film is nearing its completion. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aiming for 2022 summer release.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has signed his next film with Trivikram Srinivas. The film is expected to go on floors by end of this year. Latest reports suggest that Meenakshi Chowdhary who's one film old in the Telugu film industry has grabbed the chance to work with Mahesh Babu.

If you are unable to recall her, then let me tell you Meenakshi Chowdhary made her debut in Telugu with Sushanth's IIchata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu'. The film turned out to be a big disaster at the box office. But, Meenakshi made everyone sit up and take notice of her performance. And now, she seems to have grabbed a golden chance to feature opposite Mahesh Babu. She is likely to play the second female lead in the film, as per the buzz.

Back to Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.