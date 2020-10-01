List of Telugu Films To Hit Theatres From October 15

In its final phase of the lifting lockdown, the union government has given permission to re-open cinema halls and multiplexes from October 15. All the multiplexes and single screens will be allowed to re-open from October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity. As you all might be aware, theatres have been shut down since March of this year due to the novel coronavirus. Finally, the filmmakers are heaving a sigh of relief that they can release their movies in theatres.

The big festivals are around the corner and it is a perfect time for filmmakers to encash on the craze. The Telugu big festival Dasara is around the corner. Few Telugu makers are planning to release their film. So far, none of the filmmakers or actors haven’t announced the release date of the films. But, reports are doing, they are a slew of films that are lined up to release this month.

According to the sources, the first Telugu film to hit the theatres seems to be Ram Pothineni starrer ‘Red’. The filmmakers have received fancy offers from OTT platforms multiple times but apparently they have refused it and intend to release the film in the theatres. Ram’s ‘Red’ is likely to be released during the Dasara festival.

Another two Telugu films are - Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Sharwanand’s Sreekaram that may also soon open in theatres. Akhil and Sharwanand’s upcoming movies are left with one month schedule. Recently, they have resumed the shoot of their films. Probably, these two films might also release during Deepavali festival. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.