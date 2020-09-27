List Of Pan India Movies To Be Released In 2020

Looks like Tollywood A-listers actors are thinking to expand their market in other parts of the country. Most of the audience in foreign countries have watched Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali’. The film received a phenomenal response from foreign countries as well as even in India. Prabhas became the fast-growing star in Tollywood ever since Baahubali became India’s biggest hit at the box office.

Now, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are looking forward to their upcoming movies to become a pan India film. PAN stands for presence across the nation. It’s a known fact that many big-ticket films which were scheduled to release this year got cancelled and they were unable have a theatrical release due to COVID-19. A bunch of Telugu films are lined up for release next year which includes -‘ 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, ‘RRR’, ‘Radhe Shyam’, and ‘Pushpa’. These movies are going to be Pan India. It remains to be seen how well the movies will perform at the box office.

All A-listers actors are yet to join the shoot of their respective movies. All are in different stages of production and few of the movie shoots have been halted due to sudden imposition of the lockdown. Mahesh and Prabhas will soon be flying to a foreign country to shoot some of the sequences of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata' and ‘Radhe Shyam’. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s starrer ‘RRR’ film shoot is expected to take place in the erected set of Hyderabad, as per sources. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.