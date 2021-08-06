List Of Movies Rejected By Super Star Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly the Super Star of the Telugu Film Industry. Apart from this, he is our Pandu gaadu, Srimanthudu, Police, Chief Minister and forever Rajakumarudu. Usually, many times, in our lives, we see something unworthy, but in the end, it always becomes so valuable. This is the same thing happened with our Mahesh Babu also. He also rejected some Blockbuster Hit movies due to various reasons. Here are those movies which our Prince Mahesh rejected

Ghajini

24

Idiot

Snehithudu

Leader

Fidaa

Ye Maya chesave

Varsham

Manasantha Nuvve

A Aa