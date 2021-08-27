List of Actors From Mahesh Babu Movies In Bigg Boss Telugu From Season 2 To 4

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid stars in the film industry. Many of the aspiring actors would be keen to be featured in his films. One considers himself really lucky to get a bag a chance to work with Mahesh Babu. A few former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants were seen in Mahesh Babu films. They got a chance to participate in popular reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu version.

If you recall, Kaushal Manda, Divi and Geetha Madhuri from the Bigg Boss Telugu had worked with Mahesh Babu. Kaushal Manda shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in Raja Kumarudu, which was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and the film was released in 1999. Geetha Madhuri is said to have lent her voice for a few of Mahesh Babu's films.

Divi Vadthya, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu 4, also featured in Mahesh Babu's super hit film 'Maharshi'. She played a friend's character in Maharshi. Now, the latest actor to join the list who is all set to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is an actor who was seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

No prizes for guessing because we already revealed who it is in our previous article. Yes, he is none other than Kumana Sethuraman who is set to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.