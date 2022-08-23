Lights, Camera, Action from Sep 1: Telugu Producers’ Council 

What could be a greater relief to the Telugu Film Industry than this announcement? The Producers’ Council and Film Chamber announced that the film shootings will resume from September 1 at a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Producers Guild, Film Chamber & Producers Council had halted the regular shooting of the films on August 1 to find a workable solution to pressing issues such as changing revenue situation, ticket prices and OTT releases and increasing costs of film production.

The Producers’ Council has decided to put a eight weeks window for any film before it gets an OTT release. The Council informed the media that they were able to find solutions to 90 percent of the problems being faced by the film industry.

The foreign shooting schedules will begin from August 25, 2022, the Producers’ Council Committee said, adding the Committee will hold another round of meeting to sort out the remaining issues of Tollywood. The final meeting of the Producers’ Council is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2022.