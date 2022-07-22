Liger Trailer Clocks 50M Views on YouTube and Counting

Pan India star The Vijay Deverakonda's action extravaganza Liger (Saala Crossbreed) under the direction if Puri Jagannadh is carrying exceptional buzz. The film's theatrical trailer was unveiled yesterday to earth-shattering response in all the languages among all section of audience. The trailer storms YouTube like never before and shakes the nation with recorder views. It has clocked 50 million+ views within 24 hours.

The trailer is trending top both in Telugu as well as Hindi languages. It has so far got 1.5 million+ likes. Netizens hailed both The Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh. They even called it as the number one trailer of the year.

Legend Mike Tyson's entry towards the end of the trailer amazed the movie buffs who were waiting to catch the glimpse of the international icon. Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy were also seen in the trailer.

Puri Connects is producing the movie, in collaboration with Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

While cinematography for the movie is by Vishnu Sarma, Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger will have Pan India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on 25th August, 2022.