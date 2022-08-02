Liger Team Meets Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan

Pan India star The Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) directed by ace director Puri Jagannadh is releasing on August 25th. Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with Liger.

The recently released trailer and two singles - Akidi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge have upped the hype and expectations on the film by many folds and makes it the most-anticipated film in Indian Cinema. The other day, The Vijay Deverakonda and Liger team were in a mall in Mumbai. A huge crowd attended the event surprising the Bollywood Press and trade.

And then, the team had visited the set of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather. The Godfather team was shooting for a special song on Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in a special set erected there. They have taken the blessings of both the Superstars for their film. Both the Superstars wished the best to the team.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.