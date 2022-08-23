Liger Premiere Show in Mumbai Confirmed

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has been making the headlines for various reasons. Just two days left for the film to see the light of the day. Vijay Deverakonda fans are desperately waiting to see the Liger actor on the big screen as he is returning to the big screen after a long gap of three years.

Aren't you excited about seeing him on the silver screen too? Liger is also Vijay Deverakonda's debut film in Bollywood. Bollywood producer Karan Johar is fond of our beloved actor Vijay Deverakonda, the former has not only produced Liger, but also presented the film in Hindi.

According to our sources, Liger team is gearing up to hold special premiere shows in Mumbai on August 25, 2022. Yes, Several Bollywood celebrities are going to attend the premiere show of Liger.

The film is financed by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur through their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions.

Liger marks debut in Telugu for Ananya Pandya and Mike Tyson as they are going to appear in significant roles. Liger is set for a grand theatrical release on August 25, 2022. The film will be released in multiple languages. Stay tuned for more updates.

