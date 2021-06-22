Liger OTT Release: 200 Crore Too Less, Says Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. Deverakonda's forthcoming flick 'Liger' has become the talk of the town on social media. Yesterday, there were rumors that the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger had received a fancy OTT offer from a top market player. It was being speculated that Deverakonda's Liger makers were opting for digital release of the movie. The rumors about Deverakonda's OTT offer and digital release seem to have reached the ears of the actor.

The actor has reacted to the news, especially one of the memes which is being widely circulated on social media. Vijay has given an interesting reply saying, "Too little. It’ll do more in the theaters".

Check out the tweet posted by Vijay Deverakonda:

Deverakonda fans are going gaga over the confirmation that the film will be releasing in theatres. They can't wait to watch him back on the silver screen. Fans are urging him to release the movie as early as possible.

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmee Kaur and Karan Johar. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be sharing screen with Vijay Deverakoonda in 'Liger'. The movie is likely to hit the screens in a couple of weeks from now. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.