Liger Movie Review, Rating: Vijay Deverakonda Shines in This Routine Story

Star Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya krishna

Director: Puri jagannadh

Producer: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Karan Johar

Music: Sunil Kashyap

Run Time: 2 hr 20 mins

Release: August 25,2022

Tollywood Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Liger hit the screens across the world today. Has Vijay Deverakonda's massive promotions across India for Liger paid off? Let's go through the review of Liger to find out. After reading this review, you will get a fair idea as to whether Liger will become a hit or a flop in Deverakonda's career.

Plot: Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishna hail from Karimnagar. The film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. Liger revolves around the story of an underdog—Vijay Deverakonda, who has a huge dream of becoming an MMA champion. But, Vijay Deverakonda faces a lot of struggles because of his stuttering problem. How his mother Ramya Krishan helps Deverakonda to accomplish his dream? What all does Ramya Krishna do to ensure her son reaches his goal forms the crux of the story.

Liger Movie Review

Performance: Vijay Deverakonda's body transformation is pretty visible on the screen. Vijay Deverakonda does justice to his role beyond expectations. Deverakonda nails his character and his dialogues are simnply commendable. One needs to have done a lot of practice to perform and it is evident that Deverakonda has worked hard to pull it off effortlessly. Vijay Deverakonda needs to brush up his dancing skills though. Ananya Panday's character has no scope for performance in Liger. Ramya Krishna does a fine job in the film. Mike Tyson's character has a lot of weightage in the film, but Puri Jagannadh hasn't used him fully. Rohit Roy, Vishnu Reddy, Get Up Srinu among others are okay in their respective roles.

What's hot:

Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Liger makes it a worthy watch despite the routine drama of mother sentiment. The mother and son scenes are worth watching.

What's not:

Editing, screenplay, and music are not up to the mark.

Verdict: Liger is predictable and lacks a tight screenplay

Liger Rating: 2.5/5