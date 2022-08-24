Liger First Day Collection Prediction

Tollywood's young trendsetter Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger is the next big release of this week. The film is going to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022, which is tomorrow. Aren't you excited to watch Vijay Deverakonda on the silver screen after a long gap of four years? We will take your answer as a big 'Yes'.

A few days ago, Bookmyshow opened up the advance booking option for movie buffs. The film tickets are selling like hot cakes in and out of the country. Most of the shows have been sold out across the globe. Looking at the advance booking of Liger, the film is expected to collect more than Rs 25 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

These are just estimated figures based on the advance booking. Liger opening day collections could be more than the estimated figure. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is financed by Jagannadh and Charmmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner.

Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna among others will appear in prominent roles. Liger premieres will be held today in North America and other foreign countries.

