Liger First Day Collection: Vijay Deverakonda Movie Off to A Flying Start at Box Office

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger was released in theatres on August 25, 2022. However, the film has opened to mixed reviews from audience and critics alike. Even Deverakonda's massive promotions for the film couldn't save Liger due to its routine plot and weak screenplay.

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has received lukewarm response from the audience. Whoever watched the film are blaming Director Puri Jagannadh for the poor plot.

However, film critics and netizens are singing praises of Vijay Deverakonda's performance and his body transformation for Liger.

Talking about the movie's collections, Liger has managed to earn Rs 8 cr on its opening day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna and Getup Srinu in key roles. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar.

Also Read: Liger Movie Review, Rating: Vijay Deverakonda Shines in This Routine Story