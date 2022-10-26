Liger Distributors To Protest At Puri Jagannadh's House: Deets Inside

Director Puri Jagannadh is upset with Liger's result. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Liger failed to live up to the audience's expectations. The film turned out to be a big disaster in Vijay Deverakonda's career.

After the release of Liger, Puri Jagannadh promised that he would be returning the amount to Liger distributors. Looks like Puri Jagannadh failed to stick to his word. Liger distributors are planning to protest at Puri Jagannadh's House over unsettlement issues.

RGV's took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation in which distributors are planning to stage a protest at Puri Jagannadh's House. Here's the tweet posted by RGV:

Liger was one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson are seen in prominent roles. Let's wait and see how Puri Jagannadh is going to resolve the issue.