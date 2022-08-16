Liger Actor Vijay Deverakonda Is a Trendsetter, Here's Proof

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is a trendsetter. The Liger actor surely knows how to make the headlines. Vijay Deverakonda is returning to the silver screen after a long gap of three years. Vijay Deverakonda fans are eagerly waiting to see their demi-god on the big screen.

Like Vijay Deverakonda, his fans also have pinned huge hopes on Liger. The film's trailer and songs have struck a chord with the audience.

Yesterday, the Liger actors met the press in Hyderabad, One of the journalists was scared to pose questions to Deverakonda as the actor is now a pan India star, thanks to Liger. At the time of Taxiwala, we had some free time and spoke about the film for a longer time. Now, You are a big star, I'm unable to talk freely to u, said the journalist. Vijay Deverakonda is an actor with a heart of gold.

The Liger actor gave an awesome reply to him. "No, please don't feel that way. You can happily ask any question by sitting cross legged, even I will sit like that, let's talk freely about everything," said Deverakonda which evoked a thunderous round of applause from other members of the press.

Here's the video, which went viral on social media in no time. Vijay's cool attitude sure shows he exactly feels the pulse of the people and knows how to put people at ease.

Check out...



Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger is set for a grand theatrical release on August 25, 2022. The film will be released in multiple languages.