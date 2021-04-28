The Life of Ram from Sharwanand's Jaanu Breaches 100 Million Views

The Life of Ram', a video song from Sharwanand and Samantha's Jaanu is one of the most watched songs in Telugu on YouTube. The song has now achieved a rare feat of clocking over 100 Million Views on Aditya Music Channel. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience but the song is still the favorite of music lovers.

'The Life of Ram' introduces the life of Ram, a wildlife photographer, and his journey with nature. The song has amazing lyrics by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and singer Pradeep Kumar who have breathed life into it with their superb vocals.

Govind Vasantha's music has taken the song to the next level. Mahendiran Jayaraju's visuals featuring Ram traveling through the wild and waters make the song even special. The song is a perfect example of everything about a song being perfect and hence, the amazing reception. Dil Raju had bankrolled the film.