Leo Celluloids Bring Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup To Telugu Audience

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming multi-lingual film, Kurup is arriving in Telugu in the same name. GL Phanikanth and Rohith Ramineni are bringing the film to the Telugu audience on their Leo Celluloids banner. The trailer of the Telugu version has been unveiled by Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda.

Kurup is the story of India's longest wanted fugitive. Dulquer Salman plays a stylish criminal who becomes a headache for the cops. While a big manhunt is lodged to nab him, Kurup enjoys calling the police station to introducing himself. He also dares to declare that he decides to meet him.

The visuals are stunning and the movie has been shot lavishly across India and the Middle East.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as the heroine. Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas will be seen in supporting roles.