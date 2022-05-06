Lengthy Runtime For Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Just a few days left for the film to hit the big screens. Mahesh Babu fans have begun the countdown for the film.

Every tiny thing related to Sarkaru Vaari Paata has become news, and we aren't surprised at all. We have heard from our trusted sources that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have a lengthy run time.

The film's run time is said to be 163 minutes – 2 hours 43 minutes.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of a Bank officer in the film. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the film.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event will be held on May 7 at Yousufuguda police grounds. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the big screens on May 12, 2022.

