Prabhas has been busy with preparations for his mythological drama Adipurush over the past few weeks. He has decided to learn martial arts and Indian old archery art to play the role of Lord Rama in the new version of epic Ramayana by director, Om Raut.

He also confirmed his another film, in the director of Nag Ashwin. Movie director revealed it as a Sci-fi film. Even though this film announcement came out first, Adipurush managed to grab more eyeballs due to aggressive campaigning.

Nag Ashwin's team won't be falling behind too. They have already announced that Deepika Padukone has accepted to join the film as leading lady. Movie shoot could start in January or February, based on the situation of the pandemic during the early 2021.

Earlier the team wanted to start shooting by November of this year but they have decided to wait after looking at the prevailing situation. Prabhas also has to complete a big schedule of shoot for his RadheShyam before going for either of his other two films.

Now, Nag Ashwin's team roped in legendary director, Singeetham Sreenivasa Rao as mentor for their film. He made first Telugu Sci-Fi film, Aditya 369 with Balakrishna and has knowledge in on-screen camera tricks, usage of practical physics in shooting difficult episodes and working with VFX more than any other filmmaker in India.

The team of Vyjayanthi Movies welcomed the hardworking legend who improved Indian filmmaking techniques with his films like Pushpak, Apoorva Sagodhargal, Michael Madan Kamaraju and many more with a legendary actor like Kamal Hassan.