Legend Mike Tyson Enjoyed Indian Cuisine With Team Liger

Young and promising hero Vijay Deverakonda and dashing director Puri Jagannadh’s maiden Pan India project LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) also marks Legend Mike Tyson’s debut in Indian cinema. In fact, the movie’s craze increased by leaps and bounds, after Mike Tyson came on board to play the mighty role. The Legend started shooting for the film in the USA schedule that commenced yesterday.

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and the entire team is in ecstasy and is spellbound by the simplicity of Mike Tyson. Iron Mike loves Indian food and he asked for his favourite Indian cuisine. A very special lunch was organized for Mike, his wife Kiki and the team.

Tyson preferred to have Garlic Naan, Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Fish Tikka Masala and Goat Biryani in the lunch. He specially asked for Aloo Gobi, Palak Paneer, Samosa and Kebabs. The team was staggered to see his craving for Indian cuisine. They have served the food with love and affection and Tyson too was delighted with the hospitality.

The atmosphere on the sets is completely jovial and optimistic, as they have complete co-operation from Tyson. In the working still released by the team, Mike Tyson can be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Pandey and Chermme Kaur. They all seem very thrilled.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Given it is one of the craziest Pan India projects and moreover The Great Mike Tyson on board, Puri connects and Dharma Productions are making the film on a grand scale.

The film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Liger is in last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in first half of 2022.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.