Legal Notice Sent To Vakeel Saab Producers Over Phone Number Issue: Deets Inside

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab was the only super hit film at the box office which the producers could boast of. Now the latest news about the movie is that a person has filed a legal case against Vakeel Saab producers as they have used his phone number in the film without taking his permission.

The person named Sudhakar, has filed a case against the filmmakers at Punjagutta Police Station for using his number without taking his permission.

The victim said that he was being harassed by countless phone calls from various people, which was causing inconvenience to him. Some of them were also using foul language and speaking to him, he stated in his complaint.

The victim said that his number was shown on the screen during a particular scene.

He sent a legal notice to the producers, through his lawyer, but there was no response from his side, hence he filed a complaint with the police.

Police registered his complaint and sent a legal notice to the filmmakers.

Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram, features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Anaya Nagalla in lead roles, with Shruthi Haasan in a guest role. The film was released on April 9th and as per the buzz on social media, Vakeel Saab has created a massive record on Prime Video just hours after its release on April 30th.