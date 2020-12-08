Leave Harika, Netizens Golden Advice To Abijeet To Win Bigg Boss

Nagarjuna hosted show that has made netizens go gaga over it for its blockbuster episodes. It is soon going to have the finale of this season. Ahead of the finale, there are six contestants fighting each other to lift the trophy of this season. Only five contestants can go to the finale rounds and fans are eager to know the name of the five finalists of this season. We will reveal the five contestants name in next week before that we need to wait and see who is going to get eliminated this weekend.

As you all might aware that Mukku Avinash is out from the house and there are six contestants left in the house. Akhil was the first one who became the finalist of this season after he won a ticket to the finale in last week. The nominated contestants for this week's eviction are Abhijeet, Sohel, Monal, Harika and Monal. There are maximum chances for Dethadi Harika to get eliminated as she receiving a lot of backlash on social media from Abhijeet fans. Yes, what you read. Abhijeet fans are saying on Twitter that Harika got saved because of them. They are furious over her for changing party in the house. Harika used to be a dearest friend to Abhijeet but Nagarjuna warned her to play her own individual game.

Since then, Harika became friends with Monal, Sohel and Akhil’s gang which is really hurting Abhijeet fans. Most of the time Abhijeet is seen alone in the house, if not he is seen talking with Sohel. Last night, Harika’s thrown Abhijeet clothes in a swimming pool as a part of the task. This has led her into the danger zone and Abhijeet fans are urging not to split votes for Harika. They are planning to eliminate her this weekend. Some of them are calling Harika a cunning contestant of this season. Take a look at the tweets:

I think #Harika is moving far from #Abhijeet all of a sudden! & some ppl using #Abika bond to divert some votes to Harika!but by today's episode many Abhi fans started hating Chotu| Bad Luck harika, Mostly you'll be out this week! #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/DxQhuE2eQk — Niharika (@Niharika0001) December 7, 2020

#harika game cmplt ga poyindi

Wt I feel is, she is losing herself 🙄

Inthaka mundhu itla ledu... Ekkuva lenience ichesthundi anipisthundi #BiggBossTelugu4 — Anjali gollamudi (@AnjaliGollamudi) December 8, 2020

Yup. It was a well sketched plan by #BiggBossTelugu4 to eliminate #harika and get good TRP for the pre-final weekend. She getting confused only made their work easier. — Bhaskar Bharadwaj (@BrownsheepBABA) December 8, 2020