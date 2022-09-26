Leaked Video From Sets Of Prabhas' Salaar Goes Viral

Rebel star Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Last week, the Prabhas-starrer resumed its shoot and has been on sets since then.

Here is something viral. A small video clip got leaked from the sets. Social media platforms are widely amplifying it. In the leaked video, Prabhas reminds us of his dashing Chhatrapati look; he is looking so handsome. Here’s the video for you:

The pan-India film is being directed by Prashanth Neel, and is produced by Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead. The film will be released sometime in 2023.

Prabhas has pinned huge hopes on Salaar as well as Adipurush, as his last two films Radhe Shyam and Saaho failed miserably at the box office. Let’s wait and see how the two upcoming films are going to perform at the box office.