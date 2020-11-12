Leaked: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Plot

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie ‘Pushpa’ is in the news again. Recently, Allu Arjun fans demanded that the filmmakers provide an update on ‘Pushpa’.

According to leaked information, The name of Bunny’s character is ‘PushpaRaj’.In the first half of the movie, Bunny is said to be playing a coolie and later he reportedly turns into a smuggler. But how did become a smuggler forms the plot of the movie. Apparently, the movie also touches upon the different kinds of smuggling. The team is currently shooting in Maredumili.

The team has already announced they are spending Rs 6 crores for a six-minute scene. The scene will be the highlight of the movie. The makers are working only with technicians from India and the unit wants to make the film a Made In India Project. The film is set against the backdrop of smuggling. Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Vennala Kishore and Anasuya are playing key roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Here's some information on production cast of Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Director: Sukumar

Heroine: Rashmika Mandanna

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Producers: Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetti Media