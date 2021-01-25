Leak Forces RRR Makers To Announce Release Date

Rajamoulis' RRR is one of the most awaited films of this year. The upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, among others have got a release date. Last week, Hollywood actress Alison Doody who will play a key role in 'RRR' leaked the release date of the film. Now, the makers of the movie have officially announced the release date of the film. Probably, the leaked release date by Alison might have made the Rajamouli to announce the official release date of the film. Rajamouli's RRR will be hitting the screens on October 13, 2021.

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻 The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021

The period drama stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles and narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

